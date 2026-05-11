Former premiership-winning second rower Ben Te'o has officially joined the QLD Maroons coaching ranks ahead of the 2026 State of Origin series.

He will join Billy Slater's staff for the Maroons following his departure as assistant coach for the Brisbane Broncos earlier in the year.

Te'o resigned from his position at Red Hill after reports surfaced of a heated altercation taking place between him and Michael Maguire over defensive tactics in the lead-up to their round 3 clash against the Melbourne Storm.

Slater has moved quickly to get his man, saying he was pleased with the appointment of the cross-code veteran for his title defence series.

“Ben is a proud Queenslander,” Slater said.

“He's lived it as a player and he has a true passion to coach. I'm really excited to have him involved.”

Te'o represented the Maroons seven times between 2012 and 2014, and along with coaching the Under 19 team in 2024, he has Maroons blood coursing through his veins.

“Being involved in the Hostplus Cup was a great opportunity for me to further my coaching, I started off with the Redcliffe Colts in the under 21s when I retired,” Te'o said.

“Moving into that senior level … and coaching a lot of players that I had already played with, was a challenge too.

“(Being just) one step away from the NRL, I really took pride in transitioning players from the juniors up through to the Hostplus Cup, and some of them have gone onto the NRL now. It was a really big part of my journey as a coach and something I am so grateful to have done.”

Te'o played 174 NRL games in high-octane fashion, and will contribute immensely to the evolving Maroons squad for 2026.

“Queensland is where I had an opportunity to realise my dreams and I think I've always had a very good association with Queensland Rugby League,” Te'o said.

“For me, I'll never forget my opportunities. I played seven games for the Maroons and I'll never forget the enormity of the games and also just looking around and playing with Cam, Coops, Billy and GI.

“Those are some of the memories I'll have forever. It will always mean a lot to me.”

The Maroons will travel to Sydney to face the NSW Blues in the first Origin encounter on May 27.