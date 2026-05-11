There is no ‘perfect' halves combination for New South Wales heading into Origin 1.

Every option comes with strengths, weaknesses and different arguments depending on what you value most in Origin football.

Some people will lean toward the existing chemistry between Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai because of what they have achieved together at Penrith. Others may feel the Blues should completely refresh the spine altogether.

But the best balance for NSW right now is Cleary alongside Mitchell Moses.

Not because it is some flawless combination, but because it gives the Blues more flexibility and more ways to win Origin in this style of the game.

The biggest talking point around Cleary at representative level has always been the contrast between his club dominance and his Origin career.

At Penrith, he controls games better than anyone in the competition. Everything slows down around him. He dictates tempo, pins teams in corners and gradually wears opposition sides down.

Origin does not always allow that luxury.

The speed of the game changes everything, and there have been moments where Cleary has looked slightly less influential than he does week-to-week in the NRL. That is not necessarily criticism — Origin has done that to plenty of great players — but I think it is why Moses complements him so well.

Moses gives NSW another player capable of taking complete control if the game becomes chaotic.

While his club form at Parramatta has fluctuated at times, his Origin performances have consistently stood up. In many ways, he actually seems to suit the style of Origin football better than regular club football.

This time last year, and even the year before that, there were genuine debates over whether Moses should actually be the Blues' No.7 over Cleary.

That says a lot about how comfortable he looks in this arena.

Fans naturally lean toward Luai because of familiarity. The Penrith connection is easy to trust because it has already produced four straight premierships.

Their chemistry is undeniable.

But Origin is a very different game to club football.

The reality is NSW won with Moses and Cleary in the halves last year, while the last two games of the series with Cleary and Luai ultimately ended in losses.

That does not mean Luai is the problem or should not be picked. Far from it. He brings energy, competitiveness and confidence that few players can match.

Moses offers something slightly different structurally.

If Cleary is not completely controlling the match, Moses has the ability to step in and dominate territory through his kicking game as well. Moses can almost act as a second halfback when needed.

That is valuable in Origin.

His kicking game is probably the biggest reason I would lean his way. Not only does he help NSW win yardage battles, he also gives the Blues another genuine pressure player in key moments.

Imagine a tied game in the dying stages where both Cleary and Moses are setting up for a field goal.

Defensively, that is extremely difficult to read.

It's almost a tactic stolen from soccer when two players stand over a free kick and one leaves it at the last second for the other to strike. Defence hesitate because they are unsure where the play is actually going.

Having Cleary attack one edge and Moses attack the other creates a similar uncertainty.

With Dylan Edwards likely at fullback as well, NSW suddenly has a spine built heavily around territorial pressure and relentless kicking games. In the modern game, where fatigue and field position matter so much, that feels important.

Another factor is simply squad balance.

It's never ideal picking teams based around hypothetical injuries, but the reality is the game is faster and more physical than ever. Cleary has also had disrupted seasons recently, so naturally you think about contingencies.

That is part of why Ethan Strange should slot onto the six-man bench.

If Cleary were to go down during a game, Moses can comfortably move into halfback and Strange slots naturally into five-eighth. Everyone stays in their preferred position and NSW avoids a major reshuffle.

Moses and Cleary give NSW a really balanced combination heading into Game 1.

Two elite kicking games. Two genuine game managers. Two players capable of taking control under pressure.

With the current state of the game, this series will rely on who can adjust their styles and consistently play their best attacking football. This combination feels like it gives the Blues a little bit more room to adapt if things are not going to plan.