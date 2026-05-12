New Zealand Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf has been given permission to explore his options away from the club, with a potential transfer looming after the Warriors confirmed a request was made.

The New Zealand-based club has agreed to a request from Metcalf's management to engage with rival clubs from 2027 and beyond.

With an early exit looming, the Warriors' chief executive, Cameron George, has provided a statement.

“We will not make any further comment on this matter until a further update is provided by Luke and or his management,” George said.

The star half is contracted until the end of 2028 after putting pen to paper on a new deal with the Auckland-based outfit in the days leading up to November 1 last year.

At the time, it seemed the smartest bit of business the Warriors could have possibly made.

Metcalf was the best halfback in the game during the first half of 2025, and led the Dally M Medal count by a considerable distance before an ACL injury ended his season.

That injury saw him unable to take to the field during the opening rounds of 2026, and Tanah Boyd not only stepped into his place, but stepped up, becoming the form players of the competition over the opening rounds.

So good was Boyd that Metcalf, once fit, was slotted into five-eighth upon his return, a position he played as he came through juniors at the Cronulla Sharks, and again when he first arrived in Auckland with Shaun Johnson still playing at that stage.

His move to halfback came as a surprise, but a well-made one for coach Andrew Webster, with Metcalf excelling.

His return at five-eighth wasn't good though. The Warriors lost two on the bounce before he injured his thumb and hasn't been sighted on the park since, playing as part of the six-man bench in their last start against the Eels, but not making it onto the park.

After reports surfaced from News Corp on Tuesday that internal meetings between the Warriors and Metcalf have seen the club allow the halfback to explore his options on the open market, a return to Australia potentially looming.

Metcalf will not leave the Warriors before the end of this season, but no-doubt could be wearing different colours in 2027, with Tanah Boyd, who is understood to have re-signed with the club, now the lead option to wear seven in Auckland into the future.

The Warriors also have youngsters Jett Cleary and Luke Hanson in their system, further complicating matters for Metcalf, who is now 27 years of age.

It was believed the Perth Bears were interested in Metcalf before he decided to re-sign with the Warriors, and given their skinny recruitment to date, they could well come back into the play for the half.

Tyran Wishart and Toby Sexton are currently seen as their likely starting halves, but Metcalf would be an upgrade, while other clubs in Sydney like the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs could also push to grab his services.

Metcalf has made no secret of the fact that he wants to play halfback, telling SEN Radio in the lead-up to his return as much despite being named at five-eighth.