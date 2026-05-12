Surprisingly, the Wests Tigers announce that they are extending outside back Sunia Turuva to stay at the club.

The former Penrith winger was contracted with the Tigers until the end of 2027.

Now, the three-year extension keeps him at the club until the end of the 2030 season.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year and two-time premiership winner has put in impressive performances for the Tigers this season, as the club hopes to make their first finals campaign since the 2010 season.

Joining the club last season with Jarome Luai, the 23-year-old has not only performed on the field, but he has also shown his intangibles away from the field as the Tigers continue to build a quality organisation from top to bottom.

"It's been special to be part of Benji's vision here at the Club, and play my role in what we're building," Turuva said in the statement.

"The connection and culture we've created inside this group has been a massive part of our growth. I love playing alongside my brothers and can't wait for what's ahead.

“I'm grateful to Benji and the Club for the faith they've shown in me, and my family for the support they give me away from footy. I just want to keep repaying them on the field each week.”

Benji Marshall is excited that Turava will stay with the Tigers in the long-term.

"Tito brings so much to our team. He's a huge character that adds so much energy to everything we do," Marshall said.

"He's got a great work ethic and is a big driver of our standards. Tito is a leader within our group, not just through his voice but through his professionalism, competitiveness and team-first mentality.

"Really pleased to have Tito with us for the next four seasons. He's growing as a player, and we think his best is still to come.

"We couldn't be happier to have Tito and his family here at the Tigers until 2030."

Turuva this season has scored four tries, has two try assists, made 36 tackle breaks and 10 line breaks.

For the Tigers, this continues their line of recent extensions for the remainder of this decade, with Taylan and Terrell May, as well as Jahream Bula, signing with the Tigers through the end of the 2030 season.