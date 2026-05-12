English Super League star Brodie Croft could be set for a return to the NRL after holding talks with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The halfback last played in the NRL for the Brisbane Broncos in 2021, having spent two seasons with the Red Hill-based club after playing the first four of his career with the Melbourne Storm.

Rated by many as Melbourne's successor to Cooper Cronk, Croft struggled to hit his stride in the NRL and, after 65 games, was sent packing to England.

He has been one of the competition's best during his time in the United Kingdom, though, playing 55 games for the Salford Red Devils in 2022 and 2023, and 61 for the Leeds Rhinos since.

A man of steel winner, he has been regularly linked with a return to the NRL and is believed to have a clause in his contract allowing him to do so.

That won't matter, though, given Croft is off-contract at the end of the current season.

Love Rugby League are reporting Croft has had conversations with the Dragons, although a formal offer is yet to be tabled from the Red V.

Other clubs in England, including the Warrington Wolves, are also interested in securing the 28-year-old halfback's signature, while Leeds also wants to retain his services.

Warrington will lose George Williams to the Dolphins in the NRL at the end of the year, although the Redcliffe-based club are yet to confirm that move.

Zero Tackle inquired with the Dolphins on Tuesday about Williams' status, but the club confirmed no official announcement could be made.

Croft, who has scored 40 tries during his time in England, could be a good fit for the Dragons, who may look for an experienced halfback to guide the way until Kade Reed is ready for more permanent first-grade opportunities.

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Naturally, the Dragons have already been linked to Luke Metcalf, who is set to explore his options away from the New Zealand Warriors, and have also chased other halfbacks in recent times.

Before Reed's debut, Kyle Flanagan had been playing in the number seven after Daniel Atkinson started the year there but struggled to adapt to the role.

With an obvious gap there, the Dragons making a play for Croft wouldn't be out of the question.

Croft has previously expressed his desire to have another go at the NRL before he ends his career.

It's understood that an answer to Croft's future could be secured in the next couple of weeks.