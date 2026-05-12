The Cronulla Sharks have received a mixed injury update ahead of their round 11 clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Blayke Brailey's remarkable streak of 139 consecutive NRL matches will come to an end after the hooker failed a Head Injury Assessment during last Saturday night's loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Brailey came from the field late in the match and, having failed his HIA, will be subject to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down under the concussion protocols.

The silver lining for Sharks fans is that Brailey showed no ill effects shortly after the incident, and the club has confirmed he will be fit and available for their round 13 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles following their bye in round 12.

Jayden Berrell has been named to replace Brailey at hooker on Friday night.

Co-captain Cameron McInnes sustained a lateral ankle sprain.

To his credit, he managed to play out the remainder of the match, but further assessment has ruled him out of the clash against the Bulldogs.

He is expected to return in round 13 with Brailey.

Jesse Colquhoun returns to the starting side at lock in a reshuffle of the forward pack.

On a more positive note, the Sharks have received a significant boost with Ronaldo Mulitalo named to return less than eight months after rupturing his ACL while representing New Zealand during the Pacific Championships in October last year.

Also returning to the side is backline partner Jesse Ramien, who has overcome a knee injury sustained against the Warriors and has been named to play in their Magic Round game.