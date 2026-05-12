The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed they are still monitoring two of their most experienced players on the sidelines with injuries.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is recovering from an AC joint injury to his left shoulder, sustained in the Warriors' Round 9 victory over the Parramatta Eels.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, meanwhile, continues to build contact loads as he works through his rehabilitation from a neck injury first suffered during the clash against the Cronulla Sharks in April.

Like Tuivasa-Sheck, a confirmed return date is yet to be established, with the club taking a cautious approach given the nature of the injury.

The news is considerably brighter elsewhere in the Warriors camp, however, with a raft of players being cleared to return.

Mitch Barnett, Morgan Gannon, Ali Leiataua, Marata Niukore, Wayde Egan and Tanner Stowers-Smith have all been given the green light and are available for selection.

Adding further good news, halfback Jye Linnane is also available for selection after overcoming a long-term knee injury that required surgery.