The NSW Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Penrith Panthers vs Newtown Jets
1. Sione Fonua
2. Jesse McLean
3. TBC
4. TBC
5. Asu Kepaoa
6. Blaize Talagi
7. Brad Schneider
8. Preston Riki
9. Luke Sommerton
10. Luron Patea
11. Mavrik Geyer
12. Harrison Hassett
13. Niko Apelu
Interchange
14. Billy Scott
15. Billy Phillips
16. Riley Wake
17. Zac Lipowicz
Newtown Jets
1. Liam Ison
2. Kristian Dixon
3. TBC
4. Mawene Hiroti
5. Eli Clark
6. Khaled Rajab
7. TBC
8. Lachlan Crouch
9. Jayden Berrell
10. Bradley Fearnley
11. Kyle Pickering
12. TBC
13. Hohepa Puru
Interchange
14. Jontay-Junior Betham-Misa
15. Jordin Leiu
17. Billy Magoulias
20. Josh Cook