The Dolphins inaugural team is starting to take shape with the new club landing a blow against their cross-town rivals by signing Brisbane Broncos outside back Jamayne Isaako.

25-year-old Isaako will join the new NRL club on a three-year deal starting in 2023.

"Jamayne is fast, elusive and a point-scoring machine, so we welcome him into the first-ever Dolphins squad,” said Dolphins’ CEO chief executive Terry Reader in a statement.

"We have signed a couple of quality forwards in Felise Kaufusi and Ray Stone so it is encouraging to get an international outside back onto our roster as well.

"Jamayne is a great pick up for the Dolphins for our first year – it means we are pretty sure we already know who will be kicking goals for us in 2023."

