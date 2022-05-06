While their current roster remains thinner than initially hoped for, Wayne Bennett's burgeoning forward pack has been bolstered on Friday afternoon, with the Redcliffe-based club signing JJ Collins (formerly Junior Felise) and Ryan Jackson.

Collins last played in the NRL during the 2019 season with the Canberra Raiders, but has 17 NRL appearances under his belt.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Logan City, played for the Wests Tigers in 2016 and 2017, the Newcastle Knights in 2018 and the Raiders in 2019.

He has since been playing for the Tweed Heads Seagulls in the QLD Cup, and has displayed good form over the opening weeks of the season.

Jackson, on the other hand, an under-18 Maroons squad member, is currently plying his trade as a prop for Queensland Cup feeder club Wynnum-Manly.

The duo will join the likes of Felise Kaufusi, Mark Nicholls and the Bromwich brothers for the 2023 season.

Jackson was named in Guy Williams' 30-member squad late last month and will take part in the pathway program designed to identify and develop future Maroons.

Having gained Meninga Cup experience with the Seagulls across the course of the 2021 season, Jackson has tasted senior-level footy this year - coming off the bench for the Kougari Oval side in last weekend's 40-12 victory over the Brisbane Tigers.

The youngster has proven winning credentials, having helped St Laurence's College in South Brisbane claim a competition victory in the 15-man code last year.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said the club will continue to sign players out of the Queensland pathways system.

“The Dolphins will continue to sign talent from Queensland pathways as we honour our pledge to build a team with a long-term future,” Reader said.

“It is great to be adding two Brisbane-born front rowers to our list – one who has NRL experience with other teams and now gets a chance with a Queensland-based NRL club, and another who is just starting

out on his rugby league journey.

“One of the key outcomes of adding the Dolphins to the NRL was to provide more opportunities for local Queensland-based players to compete at the highest level.

“JJ Collins and Ryan Jackson will now get that chance with the Dolphins when our first pre-season training sessions start in November.”