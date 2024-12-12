Wests Tigers second-rower John Bateman has reportedly informed the South Sydney Rabbitohs that he will not be pursuing a contract with the foundation club.

Instead, the North Queensland Cowboys are reportedly looming as his most likely destination.

That is per a News Corp report which suggests Bateman has told the Rabbitohs of the news over the last 48 hours.

While there is no guarantee of Bateman moving to Queensland, it's understood the Townsville-based outfit, who may be looking to replace Kulikefu Finefeuiaki after his switch to the Dolphins, are in negotiations with the English international edge forward.

It comes after a tumultuous period since he joined the Tigers two years ago.

Bateman's second NRL stint, which followed a former stint at the Canberra Raiders, got off to a slow start when his arrival in Australia was delayed, and it never got much better.

His on-field form for the struggling Tigers, first under Tim Sheens, and then Benji Marshall during the most recently completed season, struggled to go anywhere near his enormous potential, or the level on display when he was in Canberra and played in the 2019 grand final.

That led to a reported falling out with Marshall following a particularly poor performance in 2024, and he was eventually released on loan for the remainder of the season back to England where he turned out for the Warrington Wolves.

Marshall has made attempts to suggest there was never a falling out with Bateman, while CEO Shane Richardson said the club expect Bateman to return to the club, but it hasn't stopped the speculation over his future.

Bateman too would have to be happy with any deal signed elsewhere, given he has two years to run on his contract at the Concord-based club.

The Rabbitohs, who are out for re-enforcements right across their forward pack for 2025 after a horrendous 2024 season, were seen as an ideal landing spot for Bateman where he would have been able to link up with Wayne Bennett as he commences his second stint at Maroubra.

While the Cowboys may be looking to replace Finefeuiaki, they may also intend to use Bateman in the middle third where they were short on depth at times in 2024, given Heilum Luki and Jeremiah Nanai are their likely starters in the second-row.

Bateman spent some time at the Tigers playing the lock forward role, although that came with limited success.

Bateman is due to arrive back at the joint-venture club from his off-season break in England after the New Year.