Western Australian premier Roger Cook has all but confirmed an immediate move for an NRL expansion team in the state will be on pause.

The NRL reportedly moved to pause conversations this week.

Negotiations for a team in Perth has been drawn out for some time now, with a consortium's bid falling short last year, before the NRL began working with Cook's government.

Those negotiations were on pause during Feburary and March as the state election took place, but resumed this week, only to fall through.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier in the week that the NRL wished to now revisit negotiations at a later date so the game could focus on the introduction of a Papua New Guinea franchise who have already been confirmed for 2028, as well as the code's new TV deal, which will kick off in the same year.

It's a TV deal which could see the game split across multiple channels, and despite it previously being thought 19 teams would be up and running by then with a 20th to potentially join the competition during the life of the deal, that now appears unlikely.

It follows a recent admission by Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys all but admitting 20 teams may not happen.

It's understood the NRL and ARLC are privately concerned about the AFL sabotaging their plans for expansion into the west, while there are also roadblocks around stadium upgrades.

Cook though, in a statement that was sourced by the SMH, said that the NRL only viewed his state as a 'cash cow' despite the obvious benefits it would bring to the game.

“This week, we made an offer to support a potential NRL licence in WA,” Cook is quoted to have said in the statement.

“It was based upon support for grassroots development of the game, while protecting the interests of WA taxpayers.

“Given our location on the Indian Ocean rim and in the same time zone as 60 per cent of the world's population, the strategic value of a Western Australian side should be self-evident to the NRL.

“Unfortunately, like some people from the east, the NRL only appears to see WA as a potential cash cow.

“I love rugby league, but as I said during the election, I will always do what's right for WA.”

A Perth team has long been a dream for the NRL, given the enormous benefits in terms of time zone.

Broadcasters are known to enjoy the Sunday twilight slot, which would be a mid-afternoon match in the West, while an evening game in Perth on a Friday or Saturday would also expand the number of hours of rugby league possible to be broadcast in important slots for broadcasters.

There is also the small matter of Perth's expansion in support of rugby league, with crowds being strong for both State of Origin and NRL matches played in the city, while there are also now 31 recognised clubs in the state.