Papua New Guinea has been confirmed as the latest NRL expansion team, set to join the competition in 2028.

The historic announcement, which has also seen confirmation that the Australian federal government will spend $60 million per year over the next decade to help set the team up from grassroots level, will bring the NRL back to an 18-team competition.

Papua New Guinea is a growing NRL talent nursery, with the headline acts being Justin Olam, Alex Johnston and Xavier Coates. However, there are plenty of players who were either born in the nation, or are eligible to play for the nation across both the NRL and English Super League.

With recruitment likely to focus on players with Papua New Guinean heritage, here is the full list of players across the competitions.

Full list (NRL)

Jacob Alick-Wiencke* (Gold Coast Titans)

Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

Jack de Belin* (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Robert Derby (North Queensland Cowboys)

Alex Johnston* (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Kyle Laybutt* (North Queensland Cowboys)

Justin Olam (Wests Tigers)

Full list (English Super League)

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers)

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Lachlan Lam* (Leigh Centurions)

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

Rhyse Martin* (Hull KR)

Sylvester Namo (Castleford Tigers)

Judah Rimbu (Castleford Tigers)

Dan Russell* (Warrington Wolves)

Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford Tigers)

Rodrick Tai (Warrington Wolves)

Other players

Kevin Appo (Bradford Bulls)

Phillip Coates (Brisbane Broncos - train and trial)

Dudley Dotoi (Townsville Blackhawks)

Zac Laybutt* (Townsville Blackhawks)

Morea Morea (North Queensland Cowboys - train and trial)

Alton Naiyep (Manly Sea Eagles - Pathways)

Jimmy Ngutlik (Mackay Cutters)

Nixon Putt (Last played for Castleford Tigers)

Khaiya Waiembi (Central Queensland Capras)

Ragarive Wavik (Canterbury Bulldogs - Pathways)

*Not born in Papua New Guinea.

Here is the most recent Junior Kumuls team, who all could be pushing for a place in the new NRL expansion outfit when they begin to sign players, with all parties interested in growing the game from a grassroots level up.

Bradley Orosambo

Cedrick Kuli

Emmanuel Balio

Emmanuel Tembon

Errol Gialom

Fabian Kari

Finley Muno

Gairo Voro (captain)

Gregan Format

Hercules Kondo

Ishmael Vaieke

Jared Horne

Joseph Kora

Otto Thomas

Smith Pamundi

Vane Manuma