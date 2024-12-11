The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly elevated one of the competition's best young players to their Top 30 roster and are set to lock down his services for the foreseeable future.

Debuting in Round 12 against the Melbourne Storm, Lehi Hopoate took the competition by storm and followed in the footsteps of his father, John Hopoate and brothers, Albert, Jamil and Will Hopoate, by playing in the NRL.

Having risen through the club's junior ranks from a young age, the energetic utility back made 14 total appearances before capping off his first season with two international Tests for Tonga at the 2024 Pacific Championships.

According to 10News, Hopoate has been elevated from the development list to the club's Top 30 roster for 2025. This comes after he started his career on a train-and-trial deal.

Hopoate will also remain at the Northern Beaches for the foreseeable future. In the coming weeks, an announcement will be made that he has agreed to a long-term contract extension.

Manly CEO Tony Mestov said on SEN Radio, "You'll see an announcement soon about a long-term extension."

In his first-grade showings this season, he scored nine tries, provided six try assists, made 47 tackle busts and ten line-breaks and averaged 125 running metres per game.

Hopoate's elevation means the club only have one vacant spot left on their Top 30 roster for next season due to the arrival of teenage cross-code star Joey Walsh and forwards Siosiua Taukeiaho and Jazz Tevaga.

Michael Chee-Kam (South Sydney Rabbitohs), D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase (North Queensland Cowboys) and Chris Patolo (Canterbury Bulldogs) have also joined the club but will either be on a development or train-and-trial contract.

Manly Sea Eagles Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Tommy Talau

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Reuben Garrick

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Taniela Paseka

9. Lachlan Croker

10. Toafofoa Sipley

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Ben Trbojevic

13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange

14. Jake Simpkin

15. Josh Aloiai

16. Nathan Brown

17. Siosiua Taukeiaho

Rest of squad

18. Ben Condon

19. Clayton Faulalo

20. Aitasi James

21. Dean Matterson

22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

23. Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega

24. Joey Walsh

25. Aaron Schoupp

26. Jake Arthur

27. Jazz Tevaga

28. Ethan Bullemor

29. Lehi Hopoate

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Caleb Navale

2. Michael Chee-Kam

3. Simione Laiafi

4. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase

5. Zaidas Muagututia