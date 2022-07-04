The Dolphins have signed yet another Penrith Panthers player, this time snaring the signature of young gun Mason Teague.

A young forward, Teague captained the Panthers to the SG Ball title this season, where they defeated the Sydney Roosters in a tight grand final by 22 points to 20.

He has since graduated to the Jersey Flegg under-21 competition, where he has played two games this season to go with one last season.

He played in Round 12 against the Newcastle Knights, spending 51 minutes on the park, and then started at lock the following week against the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he spent another 45 minutes on the park. He made 27 and 34 tackles in those games, to go with solid efforts on the football.

The youngster is tipped for big things, and Penrith are understood to be disappointed to lose another piece of their future after the Dolphins signed Isaiya Katoa earlier this season.

Teague's contract, despite being yet to make his NSW Cup debut, will see him join Wayne Bennett's Top 30 for 2023, with the young gun also to join other Penrith players Robert Jennings and Sean O'Sullivan at the club.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said his potential had convinced the club to set aside a Top 30 spot.

“Mason is fast, skillful, is very tough defensively and already has the fitness to play full games,” Reader said.

“He really is the full package, and that is why he will be a member of our inaugural top 30 squad.

“In the grand final, he showed his maturity by leading his team back into a game they had no right to win.

“He is yet another example of the strategies we have always had – that of building a roster for the long term - not just our entry to the competition next year - and of giving some of the best young talent in the country a shot at the NRL.”

He will join the Dolphins in November.