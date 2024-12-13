Former NRL halfback Chris Sandow has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to obstructing police on August 23.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, Sandow has had several off-field incidents following his retirement, which saw him sentenced to 15 months in jail and suspended for 30 months for an unrelated offence in 2021.

In the latest off-field incident, he pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a police officer and driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

This has seen him sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community services within a year and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for two years, per The Courier-Mail.

It is understood that the incident occurred on August 23 in Bundamba, where Sandown obstructed a police officer in the performance of his duties.

This comes after the Queensland court allegedly revoked his guilty plea in November.

“Don't think that you can just go down to the shop to drive, because most police cars have scanners on them operating the whole time,” Magistrate Jason Schubert said at the hearing via The Courier-Mail.

“Don't come back before the court.”

The 2008 Dally M Rookie of the Year, Sandow played 159 NRL matches for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2008-11) and Parramatta Eels (2012-15) before making a move overseas to play for the Warrington Wolves (2015-16) in the Super League competition.

Despite his size and stature, he was considered a future superstar halfback early in his career and even agreed to a deal to join the Parramatta Eels for around $1.6 to $2.2 million for four years.

“It was a good outcome today,” Sandow told the publication.