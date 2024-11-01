Former NRL halfback Chris Sandow has pleaded guilty to obstructing police on August 23, but a Queensland court has allegedly revoked his plea.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, Sandow has had several off-field incidents following his retirement, which saw him sentenced to 15 months in jail and suspended for 30 months for an unrelated offence in 2021.

The suspended sentence was extended for a further 12 months in February 2023, and Sandow is now facing a longer sentence after he was charged with one count of obstructing a police office, per The Courier-Mail.

It is understood that the incident occurred on August 23 in Bundamba, where Sandown obstructed a police officer in the performance of his duties.

The court vacated his guilty plea, and the matter has since been adjourned to December 12, when he will face court again.

The 2008 Dally M Rookie of the Year, Sandow played 159 NRL matches for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2008-11) and Parramatta Eels (2012-15) before making a move overseas to play for the Warrington Wolves (2015-16) in the Super League competition.

Despite his size and stature, he was considered a future superstar halfback early in his career and even agreed to a deal to join the Parramatta Eels for around $1.6 to $2.2 million for four years.