The Gold Coast Titans have made the rare decision to alter their leadership structure mid-season, appointing Moeaki Fotuaika as co-captain alongside Tino Fa'asuamaleaui for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Fa'asuamaleaui had held the captaincy on his own, but Fotuaika will now share the responsibilities as the Titans look to save themselves from the dreaded wooden spoon.

The appointment comes just weeks after Fotuaika etched his name into club history, becoming the Titans' most-capped player when he made his 174th appearance for the Gold Coast.

Titans coach Josh Hannay said the promotion was a fitting reward for one of the club's most respected figures.

"Moe has earned enormous respect throughout our club with the way he carries himself every day," he said.

Upon arriving at the end of last year, it was clear that Tino is our leader and has been since being appointed captain in 2022.

"In consultation with Tino, he was clear that he welcomed Moe's ascension to co-captain – so much so that he wanted to deliver the news to Moe himself.

"They have both been pillars of this organisation, and Tino couldn't be happier to share the leadership responsibilities with his running mate."

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The decision also has the full backing of Tino, who welcomed the inclusion.

"I'm really excited for Moe. We've been through a lot together at this club, and I know how much this means to him," he said.

"Being captain is a privilege, and having someone like Moe alongside me to help lead the group and share the load is incredibly valuable.

"He's earned this opportunity, and I know our playing group are proud to see him recognised in this way."

Fotuaika has been a cornerstone of the Titans pack throughout his career, and his elevation reflects both his longevity and influence within the playing group.

The Titans will hope their new-look leadership can inspire a strong performance this weekend when they take on the Brisbane Broncos, who will be desperate to bounce back after suffering a shock upset loss to the Dragons last round.