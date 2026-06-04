Manly Sea Eagles forward Nathan Brown is expected to finish his NRL career overseas, with the veteran linked to a move to the Super League, with various clubs showing interest.

The 33-year-old has carved out a lengthy NRL career spanning more than 190 first-grade appearances, earning a reputation as one of the competition's toughest middle forwards.

Brown played the bulk of his career with the Parramatta Eels before joining Manly in 2024, where he has become a club favourite.

Now, reports suggest the Catalans Dragons are leading the race for his signature.

Should Brown depart at the conclusion of the season, it would mark another experienced player leaving Brookvale.

With winger Reuben Garrick already confirmed to join the Sydney Roosters in 2027, Manly could find themselves with significant salary cap flexibility heading into next year.

Aaron Schoupp and Siosiua Taukeiaho are also off contract for the Northern Beaches-based club at the end of this year.

The potential exit of Brown would hand coach Kieran Foran and the Sea Eagles recruitment staff additional funds to retain key members of their current squad while also pursuing targets on the open market.