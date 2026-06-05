The Canterbury Bulldogs have secured the futures of three players, with Enari Tuala, Alekolasimi (AJ) Jones and Jed Reardon all signing contract extensions with the club.

Tuala has been rewarded with a two-year extension after establishing himself as a key member of Canterbury's backline since arriving at Belmore last season.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a promising start to the 2026 campaign, scoring two tries from nine appearances while producing eight line breaks and averaging 170 running metres per game.

Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould said Tuala's impact on the squad extended beyond his on-field performances.

“Enari epitomises what it means to be team-first. He had to wait for his opportunity, but has since taken it with both hands and has become one of our most important players,” Gould said.

“He's slotted in at centre and on the wing – and has been equally impressive in both positions. His versatility makes him even more valuable, and we're thrilled to call him a Bulldog for another two years.”

The Bulldogs have also extended the contracts of two emerging forwards, with Jones earning a one-year extension and promotion to the club's top 30 roster.

Jones made his NRL debut in Round 9 this season after progressing through Canterbury's pathways system.

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Fellow forward Reardon has also been rewarded after making his first-grade debut in Round 12, signing a development contract for the 2027 season.

Gould said the club was pleased to recognise the progress both young players had made.

“The Bulldogs are a development club, so it's pleasing to reward two players who have progressed through our grades,” he said.

"AJ has been in our system since he was a teenager, and Jed was a part of our premiership-winning Jersey Flegg side in 2024.

“It's been a joy to watch the two of them develop into the impressive young men and players that they are – and I have no doubt they have plenty more first-grade football ahead of them.”

The trio of extensions continues Canterbury's commitment to retaining both established contributors and emerging talent as the club continues to build for a premiership title.