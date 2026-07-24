Penrith Panthers and NSW Blues halfback Nathan Cleary has declared he is unlikely to consider joining the New Zealand Warriors at the end of his current deal.

Nathan's brother Jett Cleary plays for the Warriors, and is on the rise as he works towards a first-grade debut.

The older Cleary would walk straight into the number seven jumper in Auckland, and the obvious link of playing alongside his brother in the exact place he grew up as father Ivan coached the Warriors has been made numerous times.

But Cleary, speaking to News Corp, set the record straight, saying he hadn't made any decisions on whether he would even get to November 1, and that if he did, the Warriors were an unlikely new home.

"I still don't know. I'm still in the process of thinking it over. I'm not sure yet,” Cleary said per NewsWire when quizzed.

“I wasn't born in Auckland, but I grew up a fair bit there and I will admit I was a Warriors fan growing up.

“But at the end of the day, even if that was an option, I'd be blocking my little brother's pathway. I'm not too sure about that.

“I want to put a bit more thought into it. The last few weeks there has been a bit of a comedown from Origin, and I've been trying to get back into routine with the boys and get back into consistent training.

Loading matchup…

“That sort of (contract) stuff will work itself out in the background.”

The star halfback will have no shortage of suitors if he does arrive at November 1 without a deal in place, and while he has suggested it's an option, he hasn't committed to testing the open market.

He has never done so before in his career, and Penrith are desperate to lock him and a host of other players down as the reality of the salary cap begins to bite the successful outfit.

Nathan's father Ivan, while still involved with the club in the long-term, will give away the coaching clipboard at the end of next year in a move that could entice Nathan to explore his options further.

While staying in Australia is an option, Cleary has also been linked to playing overseas, whether that be with the PNG Chiefs where he would link up with long-term former teammate Jarome Luai, or head to Europe where his partner Mary Fowler plays soccer.

Cleary did, for his part, recently rule out playing rugby union, and it's unclear if any English Super League would have the financial muscle to drag him around the world.