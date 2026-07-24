Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has seemingly confirmed the club's interest in signing off-contract Cronulla Sharks forward Braden Uele.

As per reports from Love Rugby League, the Rhinos are seeking a replacement for Perth Bears-bound Mikołaj Olędzki, with the Samoan and Kiwi international being targeted to fill the void left by the Polish-born star.

With 134 NRL appearances since his NRL debut with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2017, Uele can still offer plenty if he chooses to make the switch to the Northern Hemisphere.

Arthur revealed conversations have taken place between Uele's management and club sporting director Ian Blease in a bid to get him across to the Super League for the 2027 season.

"I don't at the moment," Arthur responded to questions on an update on Uele's potential transfer, as per All Out Rugby League.

"I've had conversations with Ian Blease; he's been back and forth with his manager.

"It's just with Bleasey and his manager at the moment. I don't have much more to share on that."

Representing the Junior Kiwis before making dual international test appearances, Uele established size and impact as a middle forward during his time at the Sharks, recording over 130 appearances in the black, white and blue.

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Uele's brother Caleb plays at Wakefield Trinity, which may play a role in securing his talents with a switch to England.

It is understood there are several Super League clubs interested in Uele, including Bradford Bulls, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves.

However, the Rhinos seem to be leading the race for the 31-year-old prop.

NRL utility Dylan Walker has signed on for the Rhinos for 2027, while former Leeds second rower Morgan Gannon will return to the club after a brief stint with the New Zealand Warriors, being released from the final two years of his contract.

Uele has made two appearances for the Sharks in 2026, playing limited minutes off the interchange bench.