Australia's second-row stocks have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, with Hudson Young's season-ending Achilles injury and Angus Crichton's move to rugby union creating an unexpected vacancy.
Both Young and Crichton were part of the Kangaroos' Ashes squad last year, meaning Australia will need to find a new combination in the back row when the tournament begins later this year.
While one position appears all but settled, the other has quickly become one of the biggest selection debates facing the national selectors.
Liam Martin has strengthened his claims to the right-edge role. The Penrith forward has made a monumental impact after returning from an MCL injury, playing a crucial role in New South Wales' State of Origin Game Three victory and helping inspire the Panthers' dominant run. His relentless work rate, defensive intensity and big-game experience make him a near certainty to start.
That leaves the left-side position up for grabs, with three Kangaroo debutants emerging as the leading contenders.
3Tallis Duncan
While perhaps the least obvious selection of the three, South Sydney's Tallis Duncan has built a compelling case for inclusion.
Currently sidelined with a hamstring strain, Duncan has been one of the Rabbitohs' most consistent performers this season despite regularly switching between left centre and left second row to cover injuries.
That versatility may prove invaluable in a World Cup environment.
Unlike many edge forwards, Duncan has demonstrated he can comfortably perform in the backline without his output dropping, giving Australia additional flexibility across the squad.
The 24-year-old has scored eight tries in 17 appearances this season, averaging 134 running metres and 3.5 tackle breaks per game. Across 68 career NRL matches, he has crossed for 20 tries while developing a reputation as a strong defender capable of producing crucial moments under pressure.
Earlier this season he showcased his power by brushing past Cameron Munster to score, while his outstanding try-saving tackle on Parramatta's Sean Russell highlighted the defensive awareness that has become an increasingly important part of his game.
While he may not be the frontrunner to start on the left edge, Duncan's value extends beyond a single position. His ability to seamlessly transition between the second row and centres, combined with his strong defensive instincts and damaging ball-running, makes him an ideal squad player in a tournament setting where versatility is often as valuable as star power.
If South Sydney can mount a strong finals campaign upon his return from injury, Duncan could quickly transform from a bolter into a genuine contender for the remaining second row position.
2Jacob Preston
Had injury not interrupted his season, Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jacob Preston may have already forced his way into the representative conversation.
A broken forearm prevented him from receiving a State of Origin call-up after spending time in the New South Wales camp last year, but his return over the past fortnight has immediately reminded selectors of his quality.
Across his first two matches back, Preston has recorded two try assists, a line break, three tackle breaks, 185 running metres and 84 post-contact metres, while producing no errors and a tackle efficiency of 93.5 per cent.
His consistency and discipline have long been one of his greatest strengths, having scored 28 tries across 73 NRL appearances, all with Canterbury.
The biggest question surrounding Preston is positional. Unlike Lucas, he has spent the majority of his career on the right edge, meaning a shift to the left would require some adjustment.
His World Cup hopes could also be influenced by Canterbury's finish to the season. Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters recently indicated that finals football would play a role in selection decisions, suggesting players contributing to deep September campaigns may have an advantage when the final squad is assembled.
Although seemingly harsh, Preston will only be able to show his prominence in big games if the Bulldogs make a fight for the finals; if this occurs, he will need to show he can sustain last year's brilliance.
1Dylan Lucas
Few players have enhanced their representative credentials this season more than Newcastle Knights forward Dylan Lucas.
Although a throat injury disrupted the opening stages of his campaign, the 24-year-old has returned in outstanding form and has continued to establish himself as one of the NRL's premier edge forwards. While he made his State of Origin debut on the right edge earlier this year, the left side is where he has played the majority of his football and where his attacking strengths are most evident.
Lucas' ability to consistently threaten opposition defensive lines makes him a genuine weapon in the modern game. With the six-again rule continuing to create fatigue through the middle of the field, edge forwards capable of exploiting quick rucks and turning half chances into points have become increasingly valuable at representative level.
His statistics support that reputation.
In 56 NRL appearances, Lucas has scored 24 tries, including 10 from just 15 games this season. He is averaging 127 running metres and 2.5 tackle breaks per match, while maintaining an impressive 96.2 per cent tackle efficiency. Over his past six appearances, he has produced seven line breaks and crossed for six tries.
Having previously played in the outside backs, Lucas possesses the speed and agility of a centre while offering the physicality expected of an edge forward, making him one of the competition's most complete left-side back-rowers.
Whether Australia opts for Lucas' attacking strike, Preston's reliability or Duncan's versatility, the battle for the Kangaroos' vacant left-edge position is shaping as one of the most intriguing selection contests ahead of the World Cup.
With several rounds of football still to play before the squad is finalised, each contender has an opportunity to strengthen their claims, but all three have already shown they possess the qualities required to wear the green and gold on the game's biggest stage.