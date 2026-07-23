Australia's second-row stocks have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, with Hudson Young's season-ending Achilles injury and Angus Crichton's move to rugby union creating an unexpected vacancy.

Both Young and Crichton were part of the Kangaroos' Ashes squad last year, meaning Australia will need to find a new combination in the back row when the tournament begins later this year.

While one position appears all but settled, the other has quickly become one of the biggest selection debates facing the national selectors.

Liam Martin has strengthened his claims to the right-edge role. The Penrith forward has made a monumental impact after returning from an MCL injury, playing a crucial role in New South Wales' State of Origin Game Three victory and helping inspire the Panthers' dominant run. His relentless work rate, defensive intensity and big-game experience make him a near certainty to start.

That leaves the left-side position up for grabs, with three Kangaroo debutants emerging as the leading contenders.