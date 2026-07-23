Melbourne Storm boss Matt Tripp has confirmed five-eighth and Queensland State of Origin captain Cameron Munster has been given permission to negotiate with the PNG Chiefs, while also taking a shot at the rules which will allow them to target plenty of top tier talent.

In joining the NRL, the competition authorities gave the Chiefs players tax free status, essentially adding millions to the new club's salary cap.

It was a move designed to ensure they had a fair chance at enticing players to make the move to Port Moresby, but could already be backfiring with plenty of high profile players either signing or linked.

There are even greater problems when weighed up against the Perth Bears, who are preparing for their inaugural season in 2027, a year before Willie Peters and the Chiefs.

Tripp, speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald labelled the rules "ridiculous."

“They're the rules, and as ridiculous as they may be, we need to abide by them,” he told the publication.

Tripp's comments come in the wake of Munster - a Storm legend - being given permission to negotiate with the Chiefs while he is out injured.

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The Chiefs could offer Munster well north of seven figures, and while the Storm are keen to ensure the five-eighth sees out his career in the Victorian capital, Tripp said the Storm are keen to do the right thing by Munster given the length of service to the club.

“If PNG want to table an offer that we can't compete with, he's going to have some thinking to do, and we wouldn't begrudge him that,” Tripp said.

“He's been a great servant of our club and a valued member of our club always, and we want to do the right thing by him.”

It's unclear how much value coach Peters and the Chiefs brass would put in Munster given they have already signed Jarome Luai as the club's inaugural player and likely five-eighth.

Intriguingly, both Munster and coach Peters are managed by Braith Anasta in another tell tale sign.

Munster is due back on the field in Round 23, so has a couple of weeks to determine whether he wants to entertain a move to Port Moresby or not.