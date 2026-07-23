The PNG Chiefs are closing on the signature of Zac Lomax for their inaugural season in 2028, with some suggestions the move is all but done.

Lomax is currently playing with the Western Force in the Super Rugby competition, but is off-contract at the end of 2027.

While he will try to push his case for a Wallabies jersey at next year's World Cup on home soil, his time in the 15-man code looks as if it will be short.

The former NRL star, who played State of Origin on the wing over the 2024 and 2025 campaigns for the NSW Blues and become one of the competition's best outside backs after being moved from the centres, has made no secret of the fact he one day wants to play NRL again.

Expansion will pave the way for that to happen it appears, with tax-free dollars in PNG appealing to Lomax.

Speaking to SEN Radio, journalist Michael Carayannis said the move is all but done once he visits facilities in Port Moresby, while an offer is also out to Joseph Manu, although Lomax is the more likely of the two to join.

“I think Lomax is all but done,” Carayannis told SEN 1170 Drive.

“I think Lomax just needs to get to PNG and once he has a look, I think Lomax will be a PNG Chief.

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“(The) Joey Manu situation is ongoing. He obviously arrived back in the country yesterday, having spent a few days in PNG.

“There's an offer out to Joey Manu, which he's yet to accept.

“I think (PNG) are confident they'll get both of them, but I think Lomax is more likely than Joey Manu at this stage.

“That's not to say Joey Manu won't happen, but Lomax is (further) along on the track to being done than Joey Manu.”

Lomax, now 25, played 133 NRL games since his debut in 2018, with 114 games for the St George Illawarra Dragons through to 2024, and 19 with the Eels in 2025.

Despite the approach of PNG, who have already signed Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Matty Lees and Connor Watson for their first campaign, there have been some warnings against signing Lomax, with former coach Shane Flanagan telling Triple M Radio that he doesn't see Lomax as the sort of player to fit into compound life.

"Lomax, I don't know. He just got engaged, his partner is having a baby soon, he is a long way away from Temora where he could just shoot home for a weekend and all that sort of stuff," Flanagan said.

"He is pretty close to his family members. I know he has gone to Perth [with rugby union] and is away from them, but I just don't know.

"I just get a feel that Zac Lomax might not be that compound type of person, but time will tell."

The team will be able to officially start signing players contracted to other NRL clubs in 2027 from November 1 this year, although, alongside the four players already signed and potentially Lomax and Manu, Cameron Muster is also on the radar.

The Melbourne Storm star has now been given permission to negotiate with the Chiefs until he makes his return from injury, and the tax-free environment could allow them to make an offer that is too good to refuse.