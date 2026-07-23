NSW great and eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has poured icy cold water over the momentum building for him to take over as the NSW's head coach in State of Origin.

Series-winning coach Laurie Daley is all but confirmed to be stepping down after a thrilling 2026 campaign, with plenty calling for 'Joey' to take over the helm.

The Newcastle Knights legend shows grand passion and tenacity for the Origin arena, making him a favourite among the state to take over from Daley.

Momentum started generating when his brother Matthew Johns was live-on-air and announced he would be interested if he and his brother were involved.

Although Joey says he will not be the NSW Blues head coach in 2027, putting the conversations to bed and firmly stating he won't be enduring the role.

“It's not gonna happen, so stop talking about it,” Johns said on Wide World of Sports' Immortal Behaviour.

“I was down the beach this morning and all the old blokes were asking, 'Are you gonna coach? … No, it's not gonna happen.