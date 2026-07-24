The North Queensland Cowboys have had their hopes of pushing for a spot in the NRL finals series rocked with news Tom Dearden has suffered another injury.

The star half had returned last weekend from a syndesmosis injury that had him sidelined since Round 10, and the Cowboys have now confirmed he suffered a leg injury during the game, which resulted in a difficult 20-point loss to the Dolphins in Brisbane.

The Cowboys, who currently sit in eighth spot on the table, clash with the desperate Brisbane Broncos back at home this weekend, but will likely have to do it with Jaxon Purdue shuffling back into the halves alongside the recalled Jake Clifford.

North Queensland confirmed Dearden has suffered a high-grade peroneal muscle avulsion tear on the opposite leg to the syndesmosis injury he just came back from.

In further worrying signs for Todd Payten's side, Dearden has not been given a specific return date, and instead will attempt to rehab the injury to return late in the season.

NRL Physio warned the injury could still be season-ending.

Tom Dearden has been ruled out this weekend after suffering a leg injury in Round 20. Cowboys say scans revealed a high-grade peroneal muscle avulsion tear (opposite leg to Dearden’s previous syndesmosis injury) Essentially a high grade tear to the muscle on the outer side of… pic.twitter.com/nRv824pRH6 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 24, 2026

"Essentially a high grade tear to the muscle on the outer side of the lower leg - critical for ankle stability during cutting/change of direction & a smaller role assisting push-off," he wrote on his social media.

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"Dearden is going to attempt to rehab & return late in the season - recovery from a significant muscle injury like this often several weeks best case & still could be season ending."

The disastrous blow for the Cowboys could be a death blow to their finals hopes in the middle of what is a log-jammed ladder.

Their stretch without Dearden previously saw them start with two wins on the bounce, but then drop three games in a row, before picking up a pair of unexpected wins against the Penrith Panthers and Manly Sea Eagles.

What does work in the Cowboys favour is their run home.

They play Brisbane and the Roosters at home over the next fortnight, before clashing with the Titans and Eels on the road, then finishing with back-to-back home games against the Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders after a bye, with all four of those teams as good as out of finals contention.

Dearden's return last weekend saw Jake Clifford benched, with Jaxon Purdue preferred in the halves, however, Payten has changed that for this week, with Clifford to partner Dearden and Purdue returning to the centres.

Dearden's absence will mean Clifford plays halfback instead of five-eighth, Purdue slots in at number six, and Zac Laybutt likely joins the starting side in the three-quarter line off the bench, with Liam Sutton the most likely candidate to join the bench from the three reserves named. Payten's other options are Sam McIntyre and Kaiden Lahrs.

Kick-off against the Broncos is scheduled for 7:35pm (AEST) on Saturday evening.