325 minutes. Three tries. Three line-breaks. 20 tackle busts. Two try-assists.

The 'Future of the Wests Tigers' has arrived, and no, it's not Lachlan Galvin, Jarome Luai, Tallyn Da Silva, Samuela Fainu, Jahream Bula, Jared Haywood, Heamasi Makasini, Fonua Pole, Iverson Matai, Marc Tannous or Terrell May.

Instead, it is 19-year-old Latu Fainu.

The youngest member of the Fainu family clan, Latu has been touted for a big future in the NRL since a young age, which saw him sign a record-breaking contract with the Manly Sea Eagles, months after celebrating his 16th birthday.

A highly intelligent attacking ball player and an incredible defender for someone his size, he has already accumulated several prestigious awards and honours - 2021 Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Series, U19s NSW Blues representative, and one-time Tongan international.

Although he has had limited opportunities in first-grade he has excelled despite not playing his preferred position (five-eighth) and arguably has the most potential and highest ceiling of any player at the club.

As speculation continues on the future of his teammate Lachlan Galvin, the Tigers should shift all their focus away from the 2023 Peter Sterling Medal winner and instead prioritise the player once regarded as Daly Cherry-Evans' future successor during his time at the Sea Eagles.

Former Under-13s teammates, the duo played in the same junior team and also spent time together on the same school team from Year 7 to Year 10 at Westfields Sports High School.

However, what many people don't know is that during this time, it was Fainu who played in the No.6 jersey while Galvin predominantly appeared in the back-row.

While I'm not advocating for the Wests Tigers not to re-sign Galvin (a decision that would be idiotic from club officials and cause fans to riot), my personal opinion is that Fainu should be considered the 'Future of the Wests Tigers' and be granted the opportunity to play in his preferred position - the five-eighth role.

A freakish talent, Fainu has all the qualities to become a great of the game. If he can avoid being plagued by hamstring injuries and live up to his potential, he would quickly become part of the top echelon of rugby league playmakers.

When I asked about him last week after the match against the New Zealand Warriors, even Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall confirmed that he is too good to play in reserve grade but has yet to find his current place in the Tigers' line-up.

“We've been working with Latu getting some time in the team. He's too good to be playing reserve grade," Marshall is quoted as saying.

He is too good to play in the NSW Cup or Jersey Flegg Cup - a competition he is still eligible for - and the 19-year-old has to be given consistent time on the field, whether as a utility-based lock or in the halves.

Luckily for Tigers fans, he will be given that opportunity on Saturday night when they face the Brisbane Broncos but don't expect him to be your normal halfback player as he should continue attacking the opposition's defensive line.

“He's really good, he hasn't played middle for us before, but for him to come on as 18th man and be ready to go and change the game for us, shows how much talent he's got,” teammate Adam Doueihi said earlier this week.

“He's still young and learning and trying to find his feet, but we're trying to find a spot for him in our 17, and I guess if Jarome is out, he's in, but we'll see what happens.”