The Wests Tigers have locked down one of the most exciting young talents in the NRL, extending Jahream Bula for four years.

After bursting onto the scene in 2023, Bula has been a star in the Tigers' lineup, and will now remain at Concord until the end of the 2030 NRL season.

Following a fast rise through the club's pathways, he has been a mainstay name for Benji Marshall, representing the Tigers on 64 occasions and scoring 28 tries.

Bula said he was happy to stay on board at the Tigers for the next four seasons, and sees a future of great success under Marshall.

“I'm really grateful for the opportunity to remain with the Tigers for the next four seasons,” Bula said.

“The culture and connection that we have as a group is special, and I'm excited to be part of what we're building. I love being here and I'm looking forward to growing my game under Benji and helping bring the club success.”

Marshall was pleased that Bula agreed to terms and is excited about the future that the club is building.

“We're really excited to have Jahream committed to the Club long-term. He's someone who brings a lot to our group on and off the field with his leadership and influence,” Marshall said.

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"We've seen his development over the past few seasons, and we're looking forward to what's ahead for Jahream here at the Tigers.

“He's humble, hard-working and a great character to have around. I've really enjoyed seeing him grow in confidence and have great belief in what he can bring us over the next four years.

“We're so happy to have Jahream and his family remain with us until 2030.”

Despite his incredible work on the field, which has seen him earn six Fiji call-ups, Tigers Interim CEO, Shaun Mielekamp said Bula has contributed immensely to the club off the field.

“Jahream is a wonderful ambassador for the Wests Tigers in the work he does with various community groups. He's an outstanding character with really strong values,” Mielekamp said.

“He was recognised as our Wayne Pearce Community Award winner last season and has been a long-standing contributor to many of our off-field initiatives.

“We're really pleased to have Jahream on board with us.”

It has been a busy week of contract news for the Tigers, with Jarome Luai announcing his departure after the 2027 season on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the club also re-signed star brotherly duo Taylan and Terrell May on Friday.