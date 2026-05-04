North Queensland Cowboys star Scott Drinkwater continues to control Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 9, with most of his gap maintained to Jackson Ford, Latrell Mitchell and Nathan Cleary.

Drinkwater wasn't the man of the match for any of our judges on Friday evening against the Canterbury Bulldogs, but did claim 16 votes.

Jackson Ford closed in by a single vote, while Latrell Mitchell is sitting equal third alongside Nathan Cleary who was one of five players to claim a perfect 20 during Round 9.

Cleary was joined in the perfect 20 stakes by Jason Taumalolo, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Kalyn Ponga and KL Iro, while the other three games saw a mix of Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Erin Clark, Jackson Ford, James Tedesco and Naufahu Whyte votes as player of the match by at least one judge.

Of the perfect 20s, only Cleary features in the top ten, with Finefeuiaki the closest on the outsider, holding 13th spot, however, most of the top ten scored points, with James Tedesco and Dylan Edwards holding spots in the top six from last week, while Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and Tanah Boyd have all advanced their causes with decent point totals.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 9 votes.

Cowboys WON BY 16 POINTS Accor Stadium CAN 12 FT 28 NQL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Dolphins WON BY 18 POINTS Suncorp Stadium DOL 28 FT 10 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Raiders WON BY 16 POINTS Cbus Super Stadium GLD 12 FT 28 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 22 POINTS CommBank Stadium PAR 14 FT 36 NZW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Roosters WON BY 14 POINTS Allianz Stadium SYD 38 FT 24 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Knights WON BY 4 POINTS McDonald Jones NEW 42 FT 38 SOU MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sharks WON BY 42 POINTS Ocean Protect Stadium CRO 52 FT 10 WST MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Panthers WON BY 2 POINTS CommBank Stadium PEN 18 FT 16 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top ten

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