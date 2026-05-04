North Queensland Cowboys star Scott Drinkwater continues to control Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 9, with most of his gap maintained to Jackson Ford, Latrell Mitchell and Nathan Cleary.

Drinkwater wasn't the man of the match for any of our judges on Friday evening against the Canterbury Bulldogs, but did claim 16 votes.

Jackson Ford closed in by a single vote, while Latrell Mitchell is sitting equal third alongside Nathan Cleary who was one of five players to claim a perfect 20 during Round 9.

Cleary was joined in the perfect 20 stakes by Jason Taumalolo, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Kalyn Ponga and KL Iro, while the other three games saw a mix of Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Erin Clark, Jackson Ford, James Tedesco and Naufahu Whyte votes as player of the match by at least one judge.

Of the perfect 20s, only Cleary features in the top ten, with Finefeuiaki the closest on the outsider, holding 13th spot, however, most of the top ten scored points, with James Tedesco and Dylan Edwards holding spots in the top six from last week, while Haumole Olakau'atu, Tolutau Koula and Tanah Boyd have all advanced their causes with decent point totals.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 9 votes.

 2026-05-01T08:00:00Z 
Cowboys WON BY 16 POINTS
Accor Stadium
CAN   
12
FT
28
   NQL
   Crowd: 15,132
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Jason Taumalolo Jason Taumalolo Jason Taumalolo Jason Taumalolo
4 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
3 Braidon Burns Thomas Mikaele Reed Mahoney Reed Mahoney
2 Thomas Mikaele Reed Mahoney Thomas Mikaele Tom Dearden
1 Reed Mahoney Tom Dearden Braidon Burns Thomas Mikaele
 2026-05-01T10:00:00Z 
Dolphins WON BY 18 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
28
FT
10
   MEL
   Crowd: 24,070
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
4 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Jack Bostock
3 Jack Bostock Jack Bostock Jack Bostock Herbie Farnworth
2 Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa
1 Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo
 2026-05-02T05:00:00Z 
Raiders WON BY 16 POINTS
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
12
FT
28
   CBR
   Crowd: 14,913
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Matthew Timoko Kaeo Weekes Kaeo Weekes Matthew Timoko
4 Kaeo Weekes Ethan Sanders Ethan Sanders Kaeo Weekes
3 Simi Sasagi Simi Sasagi Simi Sasagi Simi Sasagi
2 Corey Horsburgh Matthew Timoko Matthew Timoko Corey Horsburgh
1 Joseph Tapine Phillip Sami Joseph Tapine Phillip Sami
 2026-05-02T07:30:00Z 
Warriors WON BY 22 POINTS
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
14
FT
36
   NZW
   Crowd: 16,656
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Erin Clark Erin Clark Jackson Ford Erin Clark
4 Jackson Ford Jackson Ford Erin Clark Jackson Ford
3 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Tanah Boyd Tanah Boyd Tanah Boyd
2 Tanah Boyd Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
1 Ronald Volkman Chanel Harris-Tavita Chanel Harris-Tavita Chanel Harris-Tavita
 2026-05-02T09:30:00Z 
Roosters WON BY 14 POINTS
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
38
FT
24
   BRI
   Crowd: 25,239
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 James Tedesco James Tedesco Naufahu Whyte James Tedesco
4 Naufahu Whyte Naufahu Whyte James Tedesco Naufahu Whyte
3 Patrick Carrigan Xavier Willison Reece Walsh Reece Walsh
2 Daly Cherry-Evans Sam Walker Xavier Willison Sam Walker
1 Daniel Tupou Reece Walsh Nat Butcher Daniel Tupou
 2026-05-03T04:00:00Z 
Knights WON BY 4 POINTS
McDonald Jones
NEW   
42
FT
38
   SOU
   Crowd: 23,413
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga
4 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell
3 Greg Marzhew Trey Mooney Trey Mooney Greg Marzhew
2 Trey Mooney Greg Marzhew Greg Marzhew Alex Johnston
1 Alex Johnston Bradman Best Alex Johnston Bradman Best
 2026-05-03T06:05:00Z 
Sharks WON BY 42 POINTS
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
52
FT
10
   WST
   Crowd: 14,479
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 KL Iro KL Iro KL Iro KL Iro
4 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes
3 Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Jesse Colquhoun Braydon Trindall
2 Addin Fonua-Blake Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey Addin Fonua-Blake
1 Blayke Brailey Addin Fonua-Blake Braydon Trindall William Kennedy
 2026-05-03T08:15:00Z 
Panthers WON BY 2 POINTS
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
18
FT
16
   MAN
   Crowd: 14,960
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary
4 Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Dylan Edwards Haumole Olakau'atu
3 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Haumole Olakau'atu Dylan Edwards
2 Brian To'o Brian To'o Brian To'o Brian To'o
1 Blaize Talagi Blaize Talagi Tolutau Koula Blaize Talagi

Top ten

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