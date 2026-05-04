North Queensland Cowboys second-rower Jeremiah Nanai is set for another stint on the sidelines, with scans confirming a re-injury to his shoulder that will rule him out for at least a month.\n\nNanai came from the field early in the second half during Friday's clash and did not return after hurting his shoulder in an attempted tackle, raising immediate concerns given his recent recovery history.\n\nFriday marked just his second appearance of the season, having only recently returned from a shoulder reconstruction sustained while representing Samoa in last year's Pacific Championships.\n\nIt was also his first start of the 2026 campaign.\n\nIn a statement, the Cowboys confirmed the setback but offered some relief regarding the severity of the injury.\n\n"Scans have confirmed a re-injury to the shoulder of North Queensland Toyota Cowboys second-rower Jeremiah Nanai," the Cowboys posted in a media release.\n\n"The damage is not as severe as first feared, and Nanai will not need immediate surgery. The 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least a month."\n\nThe timing is a significant blow for Nanai, whose hopes of featuring in Game 1 of this year's State of Origin series have now taken a major hit.\n\nSince debuting for Queensland in 2022, the 23-year-old has played 11 games for the Maroons, missing just one match in that span.