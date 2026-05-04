The Sydney Roosters have given an injury update after their dominant win over the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.\n\nHeadlining the report was Mark Nawaqanitawase, who left the field in the 26th minute after picking up a syndesmosis injury. He has undergone successful surgery on his ankle and will be monitored by club doctors to determine a return timeline.\n\nEnforcer Lindsay Collins failed his HIA in the 14th minute and will now fall under the NRL's head injury protocol.\n\nRugby-bound Angus Crichton sustained a minor MCL sprain, with club doctors and the rehab team working closely with him before determining a return.\n\nRising forward Blake Steep suffered an ACL injury in the Roosters NSW Cup side, it is unknown whether it is season-ending yet.\n\nOutside back Tommy Talau is continuing his rehabilitation of a calf problem, meanwhile, Lachlan Dooner underwent shoulder stabilisation surgery on Monday.\n\nCentre Billy Smith returned to the paddock to recommence team training following his knee injury earlier in the year against Manly.\n\nThe Roosters will host the Gold Coast Titans on Friday night on the Central Coast.\n\n