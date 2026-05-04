Frustrations have boiled over on Nine's 100% Footy when Perth Bears board member James Bracey and former NRL legend Paul Gallen went head-to-head on claims the Bears haven't capitalised on the player market.

In the wake of Jarome Luai's marquee signing for the PNG Chiefs last week, many have drawn their attention to the Bears, who are yet to reel in a big fish such as Luai despite entering the competition in 2027.

The tax-free related incentives given to the Chiefs is the big topic of discussion, given the Bears have received no compensation from the NRL despite living a significant distance away from Australia's lively east coast.

On the program, Bracey revealed he has concerns that the Chiefs will create a "freeze" in the player market in the short future, as the move to PNG will be more enticing for players and agents over Perth.

"I loved hearing from Trent Robinson and Ivan Cleary, authoritative figures in our game with so much experience ... saying they believe Perth need some sort of help," he said.

Despite the Bears signing players such as Tyran Wishart, Nick Meaney and Siosifa Talakai, Gallen questioned the 18th franchise's methods of recruitment and promotion.

"My question is which one of those blokes have you had on the TV? Jarome Luai was all over (the media)," Gallen said.