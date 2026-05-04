Frustrations have boiled over on Nine's 100% Footy when Perth Bears board member James Bracey and former NRL legend Paul Gallen went head-to-head on claims the Bears haven't capitalised on the player market.
In the wake of Jarome Luai's marquee signing for the PNG Chiefs last week, many have drawn their attention to the Bears, who are yet to reel in a big fish such as Luai despite entering the competition in 2027.
The tax-free related incentives given to the Chiefs is the big topic of discussion, given the Bears have received no compensation from the NRL despite living a significant distance away from Australia's lively east coast.
On the program, Bracey revealed he has concerns that the Chiefs will create a "freeze" in the player market in the short future, as the move to PNG will be more enticing for players and agents over Perth.
"I loved hearing from Trent Robinson and Ivan Cleary, authoritative figures in our game with so much experience ... saying they believe Perth need some sort of help," he said.
Despite the Bears signing players such as Tyran Wishart, Nick Meaney and Siosifa Talakai, Gallen questioned the 18th franchise's methods of recruitment and promotion.
"My question is which one of those blokes have you had on the TV? Jarome Luai was all over (the media)," Gallen said.
"The Bears need to do something. Go and take them out on a beach over there, show them how good Perth is," Gallen responded.
"Show something good about Perth, you've done nothing."
"At the moment, when you're a new club starting and you can't play yet, the coach - and Mal Meninga is an icon of our game - is your only selling point unless you've got a player that isn't contracted to another club," he said later.
"So you've got no way of marketing yourself, we're just going off history at the moment."
Things flared up when Bracey asked Gallen, "what do you want us to do?" when the pair discussed the signings of the Bears.
"Do you want me to put a Perth Bears polo on Scott Sorensen and go, 'Come on mate, talk it up?'" Bracey said.
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs head honcho Phil Gould interjected to release the tension between the pair, who also has had a decorated history of on-air clashes on the program.
"You've just got your first lesson in club management," Gould said to Bracey.
"Don't argue with the media. Just let it go, let it go."
The Perth Bears kick off their campaign in November this year when the squad begins preseason training ahead of their inaugural season.
Can’t argue with Gal. Perth has had next to no publicity in the media.