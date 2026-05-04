A third of the way through the 2026 season, the Loose Carry NRL Podcast team look at the clubs that are the “real deal” as far as the premiership race, including some surprising contenders.

Injuries to key Tigers players have raised questions as to whether Benji Marshall's men can remain competitive, with the venture club joining the 50-point curse club after their defeat to Cronulla.

And once seen as ‘novelty games', 80-point matches have become the new norm, while the Dogs are in Lee's sights for Coach's Corner.

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Intro

02:34 Number up with Darren Parkin

05:43 ‘Real Deal' contenders

09:59 Sharks decimate Wests Tigers

13:52 Coach's Corner: Bulldogs Tackling

24:38 ‘Novelty Games'

32:24 Daniel Saifiti retirement

34:09 Select Card Break Battle

Loose takes on real news, Loose Carry is Zero Tackle's weekly show discussing and dissecting all the hottest talking points in the world of rugby league and the NRL, featuring host Phoenix Trinidad, Zero Tackle's Darren Parkin and Rugby League Coach Lee Addison.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.