The Melbourne Storm has provided an update on utility Tyran Wishart after he was forced to leave the field in the first half against the Dolphins on Friday.

Wishart, as he was scoring a try, suffered a syndesmosis injury after weight came down on his ankle and bent awkwardly. He will avoid surgery and commence rehabilitation with the Storm medical staff.

Wishart will be sidelined for four to six weeks following scans confirming the injury was a moderate grade severity.

The Gerringong Lion junior was filling in for halfback Jahrome Hughes as the Storm fell to their seventh straight loss since round two of this season.

Hughes will return this week after coming out of HIA protocols sustained in their loss against the Rabbitohs on Anzac Day.

Wishart is a headline signing for Mal Meninga's Perth Bears outfit, who will be entering the competition in 2027.

The Storm will host the Wests Tigers on Mother's Day on Sunday as they look to get their season back on track after their historically poor start.