After spending the season with the Sydney Roosters in the NSW Cup competition, forward Meli Nasau has decided to switch clubs.

A former Player of the Year for the Kaiviti Silktails, the skilful second-rower has decided to link up with 2024 Premiers Newtown Jets - the feeder club of the Cronulla Sharks - next season.

This comes after he played in ten NSW Cup matches for the Roosters this year and four matches for the Glebe Dirty Reds in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

He also featured in an NRL Pre-Season Challenge match for the Sydney Roosters first-grade team in February.

“I'm really excited to join such a famous club as the Newtown Jets. I would like to thank the Kaiviti Silktails, the Sydney Roosters and Glebe Dirty Reds for guiding me through my first three years in Rugby League here,” Nasau told nswrl.com.au.

“This is my first season out of the Silktails pathways system and it's important I step up on my own this time. I need to build on the 10 NSW Cup games I played last season and force my way into the Jets every week.”

Coming from a remote village in the Yasawa Islands in Fiji, Nasau isn't the only former or current Silktails member that is set to play for a new team next season.

It is understood that Jerry Keteca and Fenton Williams have been training with the Tweed Seagulls in their QLD Cup squad.

“It's another example of how our elite pathway at the Silktails can work for Fijian players wanting to further their careers in the Australian domestic competitions,” Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll added.

“Meli played some outstanding football with us in 2022 and 2023 (25 games, 14 tries) in Ron Massey Cup before being aged out of the Silktails. But he's continued to thrive in Rugby League and joining a club like Newtown is a real credit to him.”