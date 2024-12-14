Manly Sea Eagles forward Corey Waddell has confirmed his future for the next three seasons after agreeing to remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

After three years away from the Manly Sea Eagles - appearing in 59 matches for the Bulldogs - Corey Waddell returned to the club ahead of the 2024 campaign and made up for lost time, becoming a mainstay of the forward pack.

Featuring 17 times last season, the 28-year-old has played his role to perfection off the interchange bench and was even used in the starting line-up in nearly half of those matches due to injuries and suspensions to other players.

Rewarded for his impressive work on the field, Waddell - the son of former NRL player Steve Waddell - has made 112 appearances since his debut in 2019, scoring ten tries in the process.

The extension makes him the eighth player to re-sign with the club this year, alongside Josh Aloiai, Nathan Brown, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka, Jason Saab, Ben Trbojevic and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega

Manly Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Tommy Talau

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Reuben Garrick

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Taniela Paseka

9. Lachlan Croker

10. Josh Aloiai

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Ben Trbojevic

13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange

14. Jake Simpkin

15. Corey Waddell

16. Nathan Brown

17. Siosiua Taukeiaho

Rest of squad

18. Ben Condon

19. Clayton Faulalo

20. Aitasi James

21. Dean Matterson

22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

23. Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega

24. Joey Walsh

25. Aaron Schoupp

26. Jake Arthur

27. Jazz Tevaga

28. Ethan Bullemor

29. Lehi Hopoate

30. Toafofoa Sipley

2025 development list

1. Caleb Navale

2. Michael Chee-Kam

3. Simione Laiafi

4. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase

5. Zaidas Muagututia