Manly Sea Eagles forward Corey Waddell has confirmed his future for the next three seasons after agreeing to remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.
After three years away from the Manly Sea Eagles - appearing in 59 matches for the Bulldogs - Corey Waddell returned to the club ahead of the 2024 campaign and made up for lost time, becoming a mainstay of the forward pack.
Featuring 17 times last season, the 28-year-old has played his role to perfection off the interchange bench and was even used in the starting line-up in nearly half of those matches due to injuries and suspensions to other players.
Rewarded for his impressive work on the field, Waddell - the son of former NRL player Steve Waddell - has made 112 appearances since his debut in 2019, scoring ten tries in the process.
The extension makes him the eighth player to re-sign with the club this year, alongside Josh Aloiai, Nathan Brown, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka, Jason Saab, Ben Trbojevic and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega
Manly Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Tom Trbojevic
2. Tommy Talau
3. Tolutau Koula
4. Reuben Garrick
5. Jason Saab
6. Luke Brooks
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Taniela Paseka
9. Lachlan Croker
10. Josh Aloiai
11. Haumole Olakau'atu
12. Ben Trbojevic
13. Jake Trbojevic
Interchange
14. Jake Simpkin
15. Corey Waddell
16. Nathan Brown
17. Siosiua Taukeiaho
Rest of squad
18. Ben Condon
19. Clayton Faulalo
20. Aitasi James
21. Dean Matterson
22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
23. Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega
24. Joey Walsh
25. Aaron Schoupp
26. Jake Arthur
27. Jazz Tevaga
28. Ethan Bullemor
29. Lehi Hopoate
30. Toafofoa Sipley
2025 development list
1. Caleb Navale
2. Michael Chee-Kam
3. Simione Laiafi
4. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase
5. Zaidas Muagututia