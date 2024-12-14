The Penrith Panthers are set to partner with Sam Burgess' Warrington Wolves ahead of the quadruple rugby league header that will take place in Las Vegas to kick off the 2025 season.

Ahead of their respective matches against the Cronulla Sharks and Wigan Warriors, Burgess has revealed that the relationship between the two sides has blossomed and they will meet up during the week before their matches at Allegiant Stadium.

This comes after Ivan Cleary's men previously trained with Warrington ahead of their World Club Challenge match against Wigan earlier this year in February.

“We're in for the week, seven days, we're in Sunday to Sunday,” Burgess said on SEN's The Run Home podcast with Joel and Fletch.

“We have a great connection with the Panthers boys.

“When they came over for the World Club Challenge we did some opposed with them and we gave them some our young boys. We have a day with those guys doing opposed with the Panthers over in Vegas.

“We have a great little relationship with them, our academy fellas come out on a trip 18 months ago and they trained out of the Panthers set up there.

"It's a great club obviously, so much success but beneath all that the culture in the place is fantastic.”

