New Zealand Warriors star Luke Metcalf has revealed he wants to be playing at halfback despite returning at five-eighth.\n\nThe Warriors started the season without Metcalf and won their first three games on the bounce with Tanah Boyd excelling in the number seven.\n\nThe Auckland-based outfit, under the coaching of Andrew Webster, couldn't put a foot wrong and it left the coach with a tricky call when Metcalf returned early from injury in Round 4.\n\nIn the end, he went with the only option he could have. Metcalf, who played as a five-eighth when progressing through the junior ranks at the Cronulla Sharks and started there at the Warriors, would line up in the number six.\n\nBut Metcalf, speaking on SEN Radio, said he wants to go back to halfback, although won't push the point as he returns from injury.\n\n“I prefer playing halfback if I'm completely honest,” Metcalf told SEN 1170 and SENQ's The Run Home.\n\n“I'm someone that the more responsibility I have, the better I play.\n\n“I want the ball and need the ball in my hands to do what I want to do.\n\n“Having had a taste of that last year, that's something I want to continue to do with my career.\n\n“But as of right now, coming back from having a bit of a layoff, I've got to do what I've got to do.\n\n“Playing six right now, I've got to see how I can involve myself the most by doing that.\n\n“That's something that will make me a better player by doing that.”\n\nBoyd, who had a poor showing in last week's loss to the Wests Tigers in Auckland will need to get back to his best quickly if he wants to retain his spot in the side.\n\nWebster will likely search for an opportunity to get Metcalf back into the seven jersey where he excelled last year, leading the Dally M Medal count before his season-ending injury.\n\nChanel Harris-Tavita is also fit again and, while he lined up on the bench last week, will be pushing for the number six jersey.\n\nThe Warriors have a chance to get back into the winner's circle on Sunday afternoon when they clash with the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire.