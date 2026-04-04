Dolphins young gun Brian Pouniu is understood to have locked up a new long-term extension with the club.\n\nThe talented second-rower and centre, who appeared for the Redcliffe-based outfit during the NRL's pre-season challenge and is a chance to make his debut at some point this year, is rated as one of the best young players in the sport.\n\nHe played for the under-19 Queensland Maroons side last year, and has been impressing as he has made his way through pathways.\n\nThe youngster was understood to be in the sights of the Gold Coast Titans, and while his best position is still being worked out, News Corp are reporting he has turned his back on the idea of a move to the south side of the Queensland capital to remain in his current place.\n\nPouniu is already part of the Dolphins fulltime squad this season, but will gain an elevated place in the Top 30 next season, and in the ones to come.\n\nWith the club seeing the end of Oryn Keeley (Melbourne Storm) at the end of the current year, as well as the likely push for Tom Gilbert to remain in the middle third rather than on the edge, there could be a ready made place for Pouniu in the side off the bench at the very least.\n\nThe Redcliffe-based outfit will certainly lean on Kulikefu Finefeuiaki who has started 2026 superbly as their number one second-rower, but beyond that, things are up in the air.\n\nWhile he has started his year in the centres, Pouniu will likely wind up in the second-row long-term, but has already impressed at QLD Cup level this year, running for an average of 144 metres per game and adding five offloads.\n\nA three-year deal would ensure he remains at the NRL's 17th club until at least the end of 2029.