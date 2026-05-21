The Newcastle Knights and Jacob Saifiti are understood to be locked in discussions over the prop's future, with the salary cap a sticking point.

Saifiti, who was a surprise selection in Laurie Daley's squad for the opening State of Origin game, has led Newcastle's pack through the opening games of 2026 and put in a number of strong performances despite having statistical numbers that were ultimately dwarfed by other forwards in contention.

The 30-year-old is keen to play on beyond the end of his deal, which expires at the end of 2027, and wants to stay in Newcastle according to a Wide World of Sports report.

The club are also keen to keep him, and the two parties are trying to lock in a deal as soon as possible with Saifiti able to head to the open market from November 1.

While the Knights are adamant they will find a way to get the deal done, it's reported that Saifiti is well aware of the club's salary cap issues that have been ongoing for a number of years.

While a cleanout ahead of this year minimised some of the issues that forced now retired brother Daniel Saifiti to the Dolphins, the arrival of Dylan Brown has lumped the Knights straight back into a salary cap headache.

It's understood Saifiti, despite wanting to stay, has told the Knights he will do what's best for the club and move on from 2028 onwards if him staying is going to force other young forwards out of the club due to salary cap space.

It's a tricky time for all clubs in the game when it comes to salary cap with player value rising and the fight for talent becoming a tougher one, owing to the arrival of the Perth Bears in 2027 and PNG Chiefs in 2028.

The Knights have a number of young forwards on their books, with the likes of Cody Hopwood, Francis Manuleleua, Jermaine McEwen (who recently extended his deal to the end of 2028), Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana and Wil Sullivan featuring.