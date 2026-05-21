The New Zealand Warriors are set to announce two re-signings in the coming weeks which will lock up their plans in the halves for years to come.

With Luke Metcalf to depart for the St George Illawarra Dragons after being granted a release set for the end of this year, it means Chanel Harris-Tavita, Te Maire Martin, Jett Cleary and Luke Hanson will be tasked with taking the club into the future.

With Hanson already linked to the Gold Coast Titans, and Harris-Tavita joining Martin on the off-contract list, there was a sense of urgency for the Warriors to get a couple of new deals over the line.

That became even more apparent when it emerged recently that Harris-Tavita was on the radar for the North Queensland Cowboys, only for that club to lock up Jake Clifford on a new deal where he will continue to partner Tom Dearden in the halves over the coming seasons.

The Warriors, through coach Andrew Webster, confirmed they were keen to retain Harris-Tavita at the time, and speaking on Sport Nation Radio in New Zealand, club CEO Cameron George confirmed he wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon.

In further good news, George confirmed the club are well underway in discussions with Martin and his management over what the future looks like, with good news promised soon.

“We've been having those discussions over the last week or so,” George said.

“I'm hoping that we'll have very good news in the next few days or this week,” he told Sport Nation.

Metcalf, who was expected to play with Tanah Boyd out from this coming round until the end of the season with an ACL injury, has been overlooked although is still in his recovery from injury after also not being picked for the NSW Cup.

Martin, who came off the bench against the Broncos when Boyd went down injured, will instead look to continue the Warriors' run of form alongside Harris-Tavita in the halves, while Luke Hanson could see more first-grade this year, and Jett Cleary is seemingly edging closer to a debut.

Jye Linnane is the other half in the squad currently contracted.