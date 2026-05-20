Following fears that his right leg was going to be amputated earlier this month, Brisbane Broncos winger Deine Mariner is expected to make a remarkable return to the field in July.

Mariner was rushed to hospital in the early hours of May 3 following his side's clash with the Sydney Roosters after developing acute compartment syndrome in his thigh.

The star winger underwent six-surgeries to save his leg, following what he thought was just a cork post-game.

It is an incredible turnaround, with the Courier Mail revealing he is on track to return for the premier's blockbuster clash against the Penrith Panthers in round 20.

“I think we're looking around the eight-week mark (for returning to play),” Mariner said to the Queensland publication on Wednesday.

“Obviously we've still got plenty more games to go, so I'll just have to take it day by day and let the body heal itself.

“It gives me a bit more hunger to get back out there.

“At the same time, I just want to make sure that I'm doing the best for myself and putting myself in a good position for my body to heal.

“It has been a pretty hectic week. My leg is doing a lot better and I am back home now which helps. I'm good. It was pretty full on with everything but I had a really good support group and the club were so good to me and my family. I am in a pretty good headspace.

“When the time comes, I'll be ready.”

Mariner called the club doctors in the early hours of the morning following the Broncos' round nine match.

He was escorted to hospital for emergency surgery, saying it was some of the worst pain he had ever experienced.

“I got rushed into surgery, so I didn't really get to understand what was happening,” he said.

“All I knew was that there was a lot of pressure on my leg at the time. And I think a lot of the blood flow was starting to stop going into my leg.

“It would definitely be up there (with the worst pain he has felt). I was trying to go to sleep and I was thinking, ‘Should I call them or not?' Then when I really started to feel a lot of pain and I couldn't move, that's when I was like, ‘I better call them.'

“I didn't even think of that (losing his leg) as an option until I got to the hospital and they were checking for the pulse in my foot, and that's when that stuff started coming up. But I was like, ‘Just do the surgery so I can get it over and done with'.

Broncos doctor Matt Hislop provided a statement shortly after the surgeries took place.

"I wanted to give a shout out of thanks for the care that the Broncos and Deine in particular got from the wonderful staff at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning," Hislop said in a Broncos statement on May 4.

"It is very important to put out a timeline of how quickly this (thankfully rare) injury can progress and Deine has provided his consent for his situation to be shared.

"Deine sustained a nasty cork to his right quad late in the first half of the Roosters game and was assessed, strapped and padded before showing he could run. He kept the leg mobile and remained available, returning to the field with 15 minutes to go in the second half."

Shortly after the Broncos provided a statement on Hislop's behalf on May 4, he went to his social media to provide further context.

"A decision was made to perform limb saving surgery and Deine was taken to theatre in the early hours of Sunday morning," Hislop added.

"The length of recovery will be determined as the swelling in the muscle resolves.

"Both Deine and myself would like to thank all of the paramedics, nurses, ED doctors and trauma surgeons for their exceptional care."

Mariner recently returned to Brisbane, where he will recover after the scary incident until he is deemed fit to return for the Broncos.