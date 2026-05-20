With rumours intensifying that Billy Slater will replace Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm, Queensland Rugby League have wasted no time to ensure the former remains head coach of the QLD Maroons next season.

Off-contract at the end of this year, Slater has won 3 out of his last 4 State of Origin series despite often having the weaker team on paper.

As a result, his success in the Origin arena has caught the eye of the Melbourne Storm, where he played 319 games.

With Bellamy recently revealing his battle with a neurodegenerative disorder, Slater is tipped to be his successor, and many believe he could be brought in as early as 2027.

However, according to The Daily Telegraph, QRL boss Ben Ikin has begun preliminary discussions with Slater, wishing to re-sign him for the 2027 season.

"Yes, I have had talks with Billy," Ikin said.

"The tone of the conversation was positive, but Billy wants to get through this series first.

"When you have someone like Billy who is so good at what he does as Origin coach, and that easy to work with, we would love him to go on.

"But we also accept at some point he may have ambitions to do other things.

Working in the Maroons' favour, Slater has gone on the record saying he can't see himself coaching at the NRL level.

"I don't see myself doing it," Slater conceded.

"That's literally how I feel right now.

"I would never say never, because I never thought I would be the Queensland coach either, but I don't see it in the near future, no."