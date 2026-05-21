Cronulla Sharks are on the verge of losing a key spine member, with William Kennedy linked to a move to Super League.

Reports by Love Rugby League emerged last week that Super League clubs have been made aware of Kennedy's contract expiration at year's end and have monitored his situation closely.

The 29-year-old Bathurst product has donned the Sharks jersey 144 times since his debut in 2019, scoring 56 tries in the black, white and blue. Kennedy, though, has yet to sign an extension with the club, generating speculation that he may leave the Shire.

Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has made it known he would love to keep Kennedy as Super League clubs circle, and is working through keeping him in the Shire beyond this year.

“We're trying to keep him. We're working on it," Fitzgibbon said post-match in the Sharks' win against the Bulldogs at Magic Round.

“We're talking to him at the moment. We've been doing that for some time, and it's always a process as you know.

“Our value has not changed on Will. We want to keep Will, whether we can remains to be seen. We are definitely working on it.”

Kennedy has been a mainstay in the fullback jersey since his debut, winning the club's Porter Gallen Medal (MVP) in 2021 while continuing to shine with his attacking prowess.

He has formed a lethal combination on the left edge for the Sharks, with Braydon Trindall, KL Iro and Kennedy all threatening defensive lines when they are in the attacking red zone.

Young gun fullback Liam Ison has been rumoured as Kennedy's successor in the Shire. However, injuries have limited his ability to showcase his skills in the grades below.

The Sharks are set to undergo a massive change of guard heading into next season, with a bunch of players expected to depart the club.

Kennedy is among many Sharks stars off contract at the end of 2026, including Cameron McInnes, Braden Uele, Toby Rudolf, Jesse Ramien and Sione Katoa.