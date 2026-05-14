For six years, William Kennedy has only known one home.

Since making his NRL debut as a 23-year-old in 2019, the fullback has pulled on the Cronulla Sharks jersey 143 times, dotted down 55 tries, and never once looked elsewhere.

With Kennedy's contract expiring, Love Rugby League reports that his management have quietly been doing the rounds with Super League clubs, sounding out interest for a potential cross-hemisphere move after this season.

Across the Super League, there are a few fullback spots that could open up, with the likes of Bradford Bulls Caleb Aekins, Toulouse's Olly Ashall-Bott and St Helens' Tristan Sailor among the out-of-contract players.

Kennedy could join what has become an increasingly star-studded convoy of NRL talent heading to the UK, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck heading to Wakefield Trinity, Damien Cook heading to the Castleford Tigers, and Sharks teammate Cameron McInnes starting to get interest from the Super League.

Sources have suggested to Love Rugby League that the overseas recruitment market is buzzing with more activity than clubs anticipated, partly fuelled by the Perth Bears scrambling to finalise their roster ahead of the 2027 season.

Gold Coast Titans dummy-half Sam Verrills has also been another name circulating in the Super League whispers.

Super League's NRL shopping spree is very much open for business.