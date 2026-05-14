The Papua New Guinea Chiefs are keen to strike again following a hot-start to their franchise. This time they have their eyes set on Sydney Roosters star utility Connor Watson.

Watson will tour PNG this weekend, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting he and his partner will travel to visit Chiefs general manager of football Michael Chammas as a two-year deal looms for the utility.

The Chiefs are looking to go three from three in elite signings to start their campaign as the 19th NRL franchise.

Wests Tigers superstar Jarome Luai was first to ink the dotted line for their inaugural season, shortly followed by the greatest try-scorer of all time, Alex Johnston.

Watson is contracted until the end of 2027, but was recently given permission by the Roosters to explore his options if he can secure a long-term contract elsewhere. Meaning Watson may leave Bondi at the end of this year if he can pick up a deal for the 2027 season onwards.

Chammas confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that the meeting is going to take place and thanked the tri-colours for giving him the opportunity during their season to leave the country.

“Connor is a great player and someone who has shown great resilience throughout his career,” Chammas said to the publication.

“His leadership qualities and experience are things we could benefit from. We appreciate the Roosters giving him the time to go and visit PNG with his partner, and we look forward to continuing conversations at the right time.”

Other clubs looking to sign Watson include the Sea Eagles, Dragons and the Perth Bears; however, a trip to the Melanesian country indicates they are the frontrunners for his talents.

Watson will return to the country in time for Laurie Daley's announcement of his NSW Blues squad this Monday ahead of Game 1 on May 27.

The star utility may very well be picked for NSW given his elite skill, versatility and the introduction of the six-man bench.

He has represented the Blues five times since his NRL debut in 2016 with the Roosters.

Watson has been named to start at lock ahead of the Roosters' clash with the North Queensland Cowboys at Magic Round on Saturday. He will then fly out to Port Moresby the following day.

It would be an incredible start to Chammas' reign if they are to land Watson, given the Bears enter the competition next year and have struggled to land a big fish such as Luai and Johnston.