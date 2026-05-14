The St George Illawarra Dragons have struck while the iron is hot, securing star half Luke Metcalf after a fallout with the New Zealand Warriors.

Metcalf has signed on the dotted line for the Red V, with the Dragons today confirming he has agreed to a three-year deal starting next year.

Metcalf said he is excited to join the team and will honour out the rest of this year as a Warrior.

“I'm really excited to be joining the Dragons and grateful for the opportunity,” Metcalf said.

“It's a proud club with a huge supporter base, and I'm looking forward to meeting the boys, getting to work and earning the respect of the players, staff and fans.

“I intend to give my all to the Warriors for the remainder of this season before taking the next step in my career. It will be an honour to pull on the Red V and do everything I can to help the club move forward.”

It is a massive recruitment coup for the Dragons, who have also secured the services of Scott Drinkwater for 2027, adding some elite attacking options to their spine.

The club has made positive adjustments to the lacklustre attack we have seen this year, and this will no-doubt bring them off the bottom of the ladder in 2027.

With Damien Cook moving to the Super League next year, the club will field a completely different spine, signalling a new era for the Red V. Drinkwater and Metcalf join Daniel Atkinson and Jacob Liddle in the side's pivotal positions.

Reports surfaced that the Warriors see their future with Tanah Boyd as their chief playmaker following a bottleneck of halves in the Auckland-based side.

The club allowed Metcalf to explore his options despite a long-term extension last year.

Metcalf has played only 47 games of NRL following a troubled past with injuries. However, when the classy playmaker remains on the field, he is a sight to behold.

The Dragons have also added star forward Keaon Koloamatangi and outside back Phillip Sami to their squad for the 2027 season.