The New Zealand Warriors may lose another one of their halves, with Luke Hanson reportedly linked to leave Auckland.

ESPN is reporting that Hanson may depart the club, with the Gold Coast Titans being thrown around as a possible landing spot for the 22-year-old.

Sources close to the ESPN publication have told them he may be on his way out, possibly due to a bottleneck of halves at the club, including Tanah Boyd, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Jett Cleary and the likely departing Luke Metcalf all gunning for spots.

Hanson is a product of the elite Penrith Panthers pathway system and was a member of their title-winning SG Ball side in 2022.

Showing excellent fitness, a high-work rate, and elite playmaking skills, the Warriors moved to lock him down for a path to the NRL in 2024. He eventually made his NRL debut in Round 3 this year against the Newcastle Knights.

Hanson spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons plying his trade in the NSW Cup, which saw the Warriors side dominate the competition during this time. It included a fourth place finish in 2024 and a title victory and minor premiership last year.

For his debut, he filled in alongside Tanah Boyd during an injury-riddled start to the Warriors' campaign, picking up a try and an assist in game one of his career.