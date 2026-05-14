The Manly Sea Eagles have today confirmed the extension of young gun prop Simione Laiafi, keeping him at the Northern Beaches until the end of the 2028 season.

The rising star made his NRL debut off the bench in Round 4 against the Sydney Roosters this season, showcasing his great leg speed and his ability to bend the defensive line with ease.

Given Manly have lacked an enforcer in the middle in past seasons, Laiafi has shown powerful glimpses that he will become a mainstay in the Sea Eagles engine room for years to come.

He is a former Australian Schoolboys representative, and was elevated to the Sea Eagles' top 30 roster in 2026 following his promotion from the SG Ball Cup last season.

Laiafi said he was grateful for the opportunity given to him by the club and the continued support around him.

“I am grateful to the club for this new opportunity,” Laiafi said in a statement.

“It is a wonderful group to be a part of, I love being here, and I have learnt so much in the past couple of years.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me continue to develop as a player, and of course my parents for all their support over the years.

“Glory to God always.”

Interim head coach Kieran Foran was pleased with the extension of the young gun and credited his hard work over the past years.

“He's got a big future, I'm confident of that,” said Foran.

“Simi has worked extremely hard over the past few years to earn this new opportunity.

“He's young, athletic, powerful, and keen to develop his craft.

“More importantly, he's a terrific young fella.”

Laiafi was named on the extended bench for the Sea Eagles for their encounter with the Wests Tigers in Magic Round on Saturday.